UPDATE - Weapons 'Prefer Silence,' Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says About Possible Arms Supplies

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Kiev is holding active talks with its partners on the supply of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

"I categorically reject the idea that arming Ukraine is akin to igniting the conflict. Russia wants Ukraine to remain weak, therefore, those who reject cooperation with us in military and defense are strengthening Russia's position. We are now in a very active dialogue with various partners who are ready to sell us military equipment and weapons to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities to defend itself," Kuleba told Die Zeit.

The foreign minister refused to name the countries that are cooperating with Ukraine on military supplies.

"Some EU countries do cooperate with us on military trade bilaterally. Some don't. But weapons are like money, they prefer silence. And so I will not be elaborating more on that here," Kuleba said.

Asked about Germany's reluctance to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Kuleba said that it is unfortunate, since Kiev has no intention of solving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine "in a military way."

"It (Germany) has refused (to deliver weapons). Some countries unfortunately lean toward the Russian narrative that Ukraine should not be armed because it allegedly emboldens us or encourages us for some kind of military action.

This is all utter nonsense," the foreign minister told Die Zeit.

Asked about Turkey's drone deliveries to Ukraine, Kuleba said that although there are no bilateral agreements that would provide security guarantees, Kiev has many joint projects with Turkey aimed at strengthening defense capabilities.

"When you are in a security vacuum, you take every opportunity you have to strengthen your defense," he said.

The foreign minister also told Die Zeit that, in his opinion, Ukraine's NATO membership "is just a matter of time" even though there is skepticism on the issue.

Earlier this week, Kuleba said that Kiev does not see any obstacles to the supply of weapons from any country and will raise this issue in negotiations with the new German government.

According to Ukraine's foreign minister, US material and technical assistance to Ukraine this year amounted to"more than $130 million." US State Department spokesperson Ned price this week that there is currently nothing to announce or preview in terms of US security assistance packages to Kiev.

