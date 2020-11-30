UrduPoint.com
Uruguay Seeks To Strengthen MERCOSUR Despite Argentina-Brazil Tensions - Vice President

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Uruguay Seeks to Strengthen MERCOSUR Despite Argentina-Brazil Tensions - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Uruguay, in its capacity of MERCOSUR's chair, is making efforts to strengthen the South American trade organization by fostering ties with Argentina and Brazil, despite the political tensions between the two, Uruguayan Vice President Beatriz Argimon told Sputnik in an interview.

"We do not exclude the strengthening of ties that Uruguay has with both countries [Argentina and Brazil] to move towards a stronger MERCOSUR," the vice president said, adding that the relations between Argentina and Brazil had already been strained when Uruguay assumed MERCOSUR's interim presidency.

Argimon also pledged that MERCOSUR would contribute to the promotion of trade relations with other countries.

MERCOSUR was founded in 1991 to promote a common space to generate commercial and investment opportunities through the integration of South American economies into the international market. The organization includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay as members, as well as Bolivia and Chile as associated members.

Since Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez took office at the end of 2019, Argentina and Brazil suspended cooperation, adding to the growing crisis in the integration block. In addition, Argentina has refused to participate in the MERCOSUR trade deal negotiations, prioritizing domestic economic problems.

