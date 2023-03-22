US Ambassador Has 'Thick Skin' Because of Interference Record - Chinese Embassy in Canada

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said the reason why the US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen has developed "thick skin" is because of his country's record of foreign interference supported by credible evidence.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy issued a series of tweets related to an interview Cohen gave earlier, where he talked about developing a certain level of skepticism and "thick skin" over the years when asked about his concerns regarding alleged electoral interference in Canada by China.

"The most possible reason why some diplomat of the U.S. said he develops a "thick skin" is that there are so many accusations of the U.S. interfering in other countries' internal affairs. Those accusations are supported by credible evidence," the embassy tweeted.

As shown in a report released by the University of Ottawa, US conservative media such as Fox news, and other politicians actively supported far-right extremists in Canada, the Embassy said, noting it represents a far greater threat to Canadian democracy.

The Embassy also listed the many instances of US military intervention, direct or indirect, across the globe since World War II, such as the Korean War, Washington's intervention in Vietnam, and both invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

This "caused immense civilian casualties and property losses as well as humanitarian catastrophes," the Embassy continued.

Additionally, the Chinese mission reminded that the so called "wars on terrorism" have killed nearly a million people, of whom at least 335,000 were civilians, while also injuring and displacing "tens of millions".

Moreover, forcing American-style democracy upon Iraq, totally disregarded the country's national conditions, the Embassy continued, noting that it only aggravated internal armed conflicts.

Chinese-Canadian relations have significantly deteriorated over the past months, notably, since Ottawa accused China, its Embassy, and diplomatic corps in Canada, of allegedly meddling in the country's elections of 2019 and 2021, allegations repeatedly rejected by Beijing.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed an "Independent" Special Rapporteur to analyse the extent of the alleged Chinese and other foreign interference in Canada's elections.