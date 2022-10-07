US Capitol Riot Prisoners Protest 'Hellacious' Conditions in Washington Jail - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Some 34 individuals charged with crimes related to the January 6 events at the US Capitol have requested a transfer to the Federal holding facility at Guantanamo Bay saying they are being held in medieval conditions with laundry returned smelling of ripe urine, the prisoners wrote in a letter.

"As prisoners of this jail we have witnessed the horrendous treatment and been personally afflicted by the hellacious conditions this jail insists on afflicting its traumatized guests with," the prisoners wrote in the letter, which was reported by NBC news and publicized on Thursday.

Prisoners in the facility are routinely sexually and verbally abused, sprayed with Mace, mistreated and beaten by guards, the prisoners wrote.

There are worms in salad meals and rust in the drinking water, they added.

The prisoners wrote that they had been repeatedly subjected to death threats and held in "diabolical conditions." They also said the health and eyesight of many of them had deteriorated because of the foul food and miserable living conditions to which they had been subjected.

The prisoners sent their protest in a handwritten letter with only a pencil on seven sides of yellow legal aid paper. They wrote that they been reduced to begging for help, water and medical aid. They said they had not been allowed visits, access to religious services or access to their attorneys.