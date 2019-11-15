UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Chinese Officials To Speak By Phone Friday As Trade Deal Nearly Inked - Secretary Ross

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

US, Chinese Officials to Speak by Phone Friday as Trade Deal Nearly Inked - Secretary Ross

Officials from the United States and China have worked out almost all of the details of a preliminary trade agreement and will speak by phone later in the day, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Officials from the United States and China have worked out almost all of the details of a preliminary trade agreement and will speak by phone later in the day, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview on Friday.

"There is a very high probability of it," Ross told Fox business Network when asked whether the United States would soon reach a 'phase one' trade agreement with China. "We're much farther along in terms of detail. There are calls all the time. Another call today."

Both countries want to make a deal, but Washington remains ready for unexpected turns in negotiations at the last moment, Ross warned. He emphasized that the United States is in a win-win position in the trade talks. "The tariffs will continue, or we will have an acceptable deal. with China," he said.

On October 13, US President Donald Trump announced he had agreed in principle to a "phase one" trade deal with China's Vice Premier Liu He after high-level negotiations between the two sides in Washington.

Liu, in turn, said that negotiations must be conducted on the basis of equal and mutual respect to address the two countries' core concerns.

The phase one deal is expected to cover key trade issues that have been subject of disagreement, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports. Trump said earlier that China had also agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion of US agricultural goods under the trade deal.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war.

Related Topics

World Exports Business China Washington Trump Beijing United States June October 2018 Commerce All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Army clinches overall Athletic trophy, Ma ..

2 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinians by Israe ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit Party candidate in UK election lives in Aus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.