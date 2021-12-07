US Climate Envoy Will Head to Europe on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Climate Envoy John Kerry will embark on a trip to Europe on Tuesday, with stops in London, Brussels, and Paris, the State Department said on Monday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, Brussels, and Paris from December 7-10, 2021. Secretary Kerry will also meet virtually with Israeli officials," the statement said.

Kerry will have a number of bilateral meetings to accelerate global climate action following the UN COP26 climate conference, which was held in Glasgow in November.

During the COP 26 forum in Scotland, the United States, other industrial countries and developing nations discussed ways to alleviate the threat of global warming and other elements of climate change.

Leaders have committed to supporting developing countries as they go through what is described as "climate transition," including delivering on the developed countries' goal of raising and spending $100 billion yearly to combat climate change.