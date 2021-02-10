US Coast Guard Rescues 3 Cuban Nationals Stranded on Caribbean Island for 33 Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Three Cubans, two men and a woman stranded on the Bahamas' Anguilla Cay for more than a month, were airlifted to safety in a rescue announced by the US Coast Guard on Wednesday.

"A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry spotted three people waving a makeshift flag while on routine patrol, Monday.

The aircrew dropped them food, water and a radio to establish communications while a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew deployed to the scene," a Coast Guard press release said.

On Tuesday, the helicopter crew hoisted the two men and one woman and transferred them to Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries.

Anguilla Cay includes a number of tiny islands between Cuba and the US state of Florida, most of which have no permanent inhabitants.