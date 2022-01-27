UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard Searches For 39 People After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast - Captain

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Coast Guard Searches for 39 People After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast - Captain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The search continues for 39 people who were on a 40-foot vessel that capsized off the coast of Ft. Pierce, Florida, after crews found one dead body as well as one survivor, a US Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"Crews have been searching throughout yesterday and throughout the night. We did recover one deceased body who will be transferred ashore today in Ft. Pierce and we continue to search for other survivors," Burdian said. "So far, we've searched an area of about roughly 7,500 nautical miles which for reference is about the size of New Jersey."

Burdian ssurvivor - who was sitting on the hull of the overturned vessel - was rescued by the operator of a commercial tug and barge.

She noted that the search teams are taking advantage of good weather and were scouring debris fields looking for survivors.

The search has involved Coast Guard cutters and aircraft, Navy aircraft, and other assets from partner agencies, Burdian said.

The survivor has been questioned by the Department of Homeland Security and explained the boat left Bimini, Bahamas, with 39 other people on Saturday night, none of whom used life jackets, Burdain also said.

US Coat Guard aircraft, cutters and other assets have focused their attention on two debris fields in hopes of finding additional survivors, Burdian added.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Florida Bahamas From

Recent Stories

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

7 minutes ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

7 minutes ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

7 minutes ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

7 minutes ago
 CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitaliz ..

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Di ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>