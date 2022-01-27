US Coast Guard Searches for 39 People After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast - Captain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The search continues for 39 people who were on a 40-foot vessel that capsized off the coast of Ft. Pierce, Florida, after crews found one dead body as well as one survivor, a US Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"Crews have been searching throughout yesterday and throughout the night. We did recover one deceased body who will be transferred ashore today in Ft. Pierce and we continue to search for other survivors," Burdian said. "So far, we've searched an area of about roughly 7,500 nautical miles which for reference is about the size of New Jersey."

Burdian ssurvivor - who was sitting on the hull of the overturned vessel - was rescued by the operator of a commercial tug and barge.

She noted that the search teams are taking advantage of good weather and were scouring debris fields looking for survivors.

The search has involved Coast Guard cutters and aircraft, Navy aircraft, and other assets from partner agencies, Burdian said.

The survivor has been questioned by the Department of Homeland Security and explained the boat left Bimini, Bahamas, with 39 other people on Saturday night, none of whom used life jackets, Burdain also said.

US Coat Guard aircraft, cutters and other assets have focused their attention on two debris fields in hopes of finding additional survivors, Burdian added.