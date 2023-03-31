US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States has confirmed that two American citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti and is in contact with Haitian authorities, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"I can confirm the kidnapping of two US citizens in Haiti, regular contact with Haitian authorities, and (we) will continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners but I don't have any other specific updates to offer at this time," said Patel during a press briefing.