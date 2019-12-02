UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congratulates Uruguay Following Presidential Elections - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:49 PM

US Congratulates Uruguay Following Presidential Elections - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Uruguay's presidential election with a congratulatory message on Monday, following polls that elevated a conservative challenger and ended 15 years of leftist rule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Uruguay's presidential election with a congratulatory message on Monday, following polls that elevated a conservative challenger and ended 15 years of leftist rule.

"I congratulate President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou and the people of Uruguay on holding successful Presidential elections on November 24," Pompeo said in a press release. "The United States and Uruguay enjoy a long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership that is testimony to our many shared democratic values and priorities."

Pompeo made no mention of the left-to-right shift ushered in by the election, in which pro-business conservative� Lacalle Pou defeated Daniel Martinez of the Broad Front coalition of leftist and center-left parties.

Leftist parties had controlled Uruguay politics for the past 15 years.

Shortly after the election, Lacalle Pou signaled that Uruguay would recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who in January declared himself the country's president, reversing a policy in which Uruguay has continued to view Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate leader.

Several countries, including the US, have endorsed Guaido as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, accused the US of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize Maduro as the only legitimate Venezuelan leader.

Related Topics

Election Russia Turkey China United States Venezuela Uruguay January November Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

8 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

8 minutes ago

Shehzad, debutant Shafiq put Central Punjab in com ..

12 minutes ago

Farhat and Rehman put Balochistan into strong posi ..

16 minutes ago

Northern batsmen provide flying start against Khyb ..

22 minutes ago

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.