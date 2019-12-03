US Congressman Changes Plea to Guilty on Misusing Election Funds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter in an interview said he will change his plea to guilty in a case where he is accused of misusing funds raised to fight an election campaign in California.

"Tomorrow... I'm going to change my plea to guilty," Hunter told San Diego's KUSI television on Monday. "I think it's important not to have a public trial for three reasons, and those three reasons are my kids."

Last August, Hunter said Justice Department officials were pursuing campaign finance violations against him because it had a political agenda just like they did against President Donald Trump.

In August, a grand jury indicted the Hunters on charges of misusing more than $250,000 of campaign funds and filing false campaign finance records. In June, Hunter's wife and former campaign treasurer Margaret changed her plea to guilty on the charges presented by the Department of Justice and agreed to cooperate with Federal prosecutors