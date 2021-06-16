UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congresspeople Take Aim At Biden Amid Summit With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

US Congresspeople Take Aim at Biden Amid Summit With Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Congress members have taken to Twitter to criticize President Joe Biden's approach to Russia while he meets with its leader, Vladimir Putin.

"President Biden is going into this meeting with Vladimir Putin, asserting weakness," Republican House leader Elise Stefanik said in a tweet. "From gifting Russia the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to handing Putin a major victory by extending the New START treaty with no pre-conditions, Biden has proven he is too weak to stand up to Putin."

Another Republican congresswoman, far-right gun rights advocate Lauren Boebert of Colorado, posited that Biden was the least qualified person to have negotiated on US behalf.

"I surely hope Joe Biden doesn't accidentally return the state of Alaska to Putin in their meeting," she said.

"I'm praying for America today, because there has never been a more unqualified person negotiating on our behalf."

Democrat Dan Kildee urged Biden to stick out for the release for US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.

"Russia has failed to present any credible evidence of wrongdoing & yet sentenced him to 16 years in a labor camp. As Biden and Putin meet, [US President] should urge Russia to immediately release Paul," he said.

All eyes are on Geneva's Villa La Grange where Putin and Biden are meeting face-to-face for the first time in Biden's presidency, with high expectations that the two world leaders will reach common ground on a number of issues of global importance, and ease tensions in bilateral relations.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Nord Vladimir Putin Geneva La Grange Congress From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police, SEDD monitor work progress and set ..

13 minutes ago

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

1 hour ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.