US Congresspeople Take Aim at Biden Amid Summit With Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Congress members have taken to Twitter to criticize President Joe Biden's approach to Russia while he meets with its leader, Vladimir Putin.

"President Biden is going into this meeting with Vladimir Putin, asserting weakness," Republican House leader Elise Stefanik said in a tweet. "From gifting Russia the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to handing Putin a major victory by extending the New START treaty with no pre-conditions, Biden has proven he is too weak to stand up to Putin."

Another Republican congresswoman, far-right gun rights advocate Lauren Boebert of Colorado, posited that Biden was the least qualified person to have negotiated on US behalf.

"I surely hope Joe Biden doesn't accidentally return the state of Alaska to Putin in their meeting," she said.

"I'm praying for America today, because there has never been a more unqualified person negotiating on our behalf."

Democrat Dan Kildee urged Biden to stick out for the release for US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges.

"Russia has failed to present any credible evidence of wrongdoing & yet sentenced him to 16 years in a labor camp. As Biden and Putin meet, [US President] should urge Russia to immediately release Paul," he said.

All eyes are on Geneva's Villa La Grange where Putin and Biden are meeting face-to-face for the first time in Biden's presidency, with high expectations that the two world leaders will reach common ground on a number of issues of global importance, and ease tensions in bilateral relations.