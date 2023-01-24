UrduPoint.com

US Convicts 4 Oath Keepers Of Seditious Conspiracy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Convicts 4 Oath Keepers of Seditious Conspiracy - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Three members of the Oath Keepers organization, which includes present and former law enforcement officials and military veterans, and one individual associated with the organization have been convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in the events of January 6, 2021, NBC news reported.

Prosecutors pointed out that the four men - Edward Vallejo, Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta and David Moerschel - sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory - a conspiracy that culminated with the entry in the US Capitol, the report said.

Prosecutors also noted that the four defendants used a "perverted" version of US history to justify their actions, the report said.

Vallejo was at a Virginia hotel with a stockpile of rifles to bolster what they called a "Quick Reaction Force," while his comrades led groups that sought to breach the US Capitol, the report said.

Defense attorneys argued that the men did not plan to storm the Capitol or upend the Electoral College proceedings regarding the 2020 presidential election, the report said.

The jury started deliberations on Thursday morning after a five-week trial, the report also said.

A sentencing date is yet to be set and the defendants will be placed on house arrest until they are sentenced, the report added.

The four may receive sentences of up to 20 years in Federal prison, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election Storm Hotel David Vallejo Virginia January May 2020

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

3 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

3 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

3 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

3 hours ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.