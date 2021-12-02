US Court Dismisses Ex-Yukos Shareholders' Lawsuit Against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A US court of appeals dismissed a lawsuit filed by former shareholders of the now defunct Yukos oil company against Russia, a court ruling revealed.

"Upon consideration of appellants' consent motion to dismiss, it is ORDERED that the motion be granted, and this case is hereby dismissed," the ruling said on Wednesday.

Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum were demanding a remuneration of $50 billion with collateral for alleged expropriation.