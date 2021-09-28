UrduPoint.com

US Court Indicts Lawyer For Perjury In 2016 Presidential Election Meddling Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Court Indicts Lawyer for Perjury in 2016 Presidential Election Meddling Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) A Federal grand jury in the US District Court for the District of Columbia has charged lawyer Michael Sussmann, who previously represented the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton Presidential Campaign, for making a false statement to the FBI about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment, issued on September 16, was published on Tuesday on popular Russian VK social network by Concord Company, owned by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was also charged with the election meddling and faced sanctions.

"On or about September 19, 2016, within the District of Columbia, MICHAEL A.SUSSMANN, the defendant, did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement or representation in a matter before the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States," the court said in the indictment.

In the fall of 2016, Sussmann handed over to the FBI agents false materials prepared by Mrs. Clinton's campaign about the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election. These materials also included a fake dossier by ex-MI6 employee underlying the illegal charges against Prigozhin of interference in 2016 US presidential election.

"All this confirms both the illegality of the accusation against Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin of interfering in the election of the President of the United States, and the illegality of the sanctions imposed on him," Concord stated on its VK account.

Prigozhin sent a statement to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the US Treasury over three months ago, demanding that all sanctions restrictions be lifted and the evidence on the basis of which he was included in this list should be disclosed. No response has been received from OFAC, Concord stated. The businessman and his lawyers are reportedly preparing an additional statement.

Relations between the United States and Russia sank in 2014 under the administration of then-US President Barack Obama during the crisis in Ukraine, when Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow. Since then, the United States has expanded and tightened the sanctions regime following accusations of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering in Ukraine and the US political system.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Lawyers Company Columbia Concord United States September FBI 2016 All From Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

48 seconds ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

30 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

36 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.