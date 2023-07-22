Open Menu

US Does Not Plot Regime Change In Russia In Light Of Wagner Mutiny - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) It is up to Russian society to decide on how the politics inside the country should work, but the United States is not plotting any regime change in the country, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"What happens inside Russia is for the elements of Russian society and Russian politics to work out. It's not for us to work out, it's not for us to sit around and, you know, plot how to change the regime in Moscow," Sullivan said during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

The US mission at the moment is to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to be successful on the battlefield and in this way to show every element of Russian society that President Vladimir Putin's "adventure" in Ukraine was a "misadventure," Sullivan added.

According to Sullivan, Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin did what he did at the end of June because he was unhappy with the course of affairs on the battlefield in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns said that the Biden administration knew about the planned armed mutiny in Russia by the Wagner PMC.

