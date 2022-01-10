US Drops Charges Against Berlin-Based Russian Musician Kaznacheev - Manager

The US dropped all charges against Russian musician Denis Kaznacheev, who is living in Berlin, the extradition request was withdrawn, the musician's manager, Denise Gluck, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The US dropped all charges against Russian musician Denis Kaznacheev, who is living in Berlin, the extradition request was withdrawn, the musician's manager, Denise Gluck, said on Monday.

"After 1,5 years of fighting to get Justice for Denis, the USA just dropped all the charges against Denis and has taken back their extradition request!" Gluck said on Facebook.

A native of Kemerovo Region's Tashtagol, Kaznacheev was detained by the Berlin police on May 29.

He is suspected by the US authorities of cyberfraud and money laundering. His colleagues and acquaintances, who began a public campaign in his support, told Sputnik that they were convinced of his innocence, in particular, his music manager indicated that Kaznacheev lived quite modestly and sometimes had to borrow money to pay rent. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considered Kaznacheev's extradition to the United States unacceptable and would definitely attempt to prevent it.