UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Says Enrichment Ban Must Be In Any Future Nuclear Deal With Iran

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:07 PM

US Envoy Says Enrichment Ban Must Be in Any Future Nuclear Deal With Iran

Any future nuclear agreement with Iran must include a complete ban on enrichment, US Envoy Brian Hook told a virtual panel on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Any future nuclear agreement with Iran must include a complete ban on enrichment, US Envoy Brian Hook told a virtual panel on Wednesday.

"The Iran nuclear deal, by allowing Iran to retain its enrichment capabilities, signaled to the other countries in the region that when you show up [to discuss the Section 123 of the United States Atomic Energy Act of 1954] the answer that comes back is 'You know what, I think we'll take the deal you gave Iran.' This is why we have to restore the standard of no enrichment," Hook said.

Hook said that the objective is pursuing the so-called "123 agreements" with other nations in the region and commended partners, including the United Arab Emirates, for entering into the agreement.

Tensions between United States and Iran around the latter's nuclear program re-emerged after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - better known as the Iran nuclear deal - and reintroduced sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

Section 123 of the United States Atomic Energy Act of 1954 delineates the conditions and outlines the processes for nuclear cooperation between the United States and other nations. The agreement does not cover uranium enrichment and any further discussion on the topic must be separately negotiated with the United States.

In July 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal - with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates July 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

6 minutes ago

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mas ..

6 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks by 2.7% in First Half of ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% to $591.8B ..

8 minutes ago

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed appointed as adviser grievanc ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs unearths under-invoicing case

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.