UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium On May 9-10 - Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:05 PM

US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9-10 - Mission

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Turkey on May 9 and Belgium on May 10, the US mission to the UN said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Turkey on May 9 and Belgium on May 10, the US mission to the UN said on Friday.

"U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Turkey on May 9 to visit the Bab al-Hawa border crossing and receive briefings on the extensive support provided by the United Nations and its partner agencies to meet the dire humanitarian needs in Syria," the statement said.

Thomas-Greenfield will also visit Belgium on May 10.

In Belgium, she will lead the US delegation to the EU-chaired conference Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

"There, the Ambassador will underscore the United States' commitment and our determination to work in partnership with the international community to help support the Syrian people," the mission added.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey Visit Lead Belgium United States May Border

Recent Stories

Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

Severe heat wave likely to persist in southern KP

1 minute ago
 6 injured in honey bees attack

6 injured in honey bees attack

1 minute ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

1 minute ago
 US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate S ..

US Adds 428,000 Jobs in April, Unemployment Rate Stays at 3.6% - Labor Dept.

1 minute ago
 Record tourists' visit 7 prominent tourists' attra ..

Record tourists' visit 7 prominent tourists' attraction sites in KP during Eid d ..

5 minutes ago
 No politics of revenge, says Punjab Chief Minister ..

No politics of revenge, says Punjab Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.