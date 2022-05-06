US Envoy to UN Will Visit Turkey, Belgium on May 9-10 - Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Turkey on May 9 and Belgium on May 10, the US mission to the UN said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Turkey on May 9 and Belgium on May 10, the US mission to the UN said on Friday.

"U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Turkey on May 9 to visit the Bab al-Hawa border crossing and receive briefings on the extensive support provided by the United Nations and its partner agencies to meet the dire humanitarian needs in Syria," the statement said.

Thomas-Greenfield will also visit Belgium on May 10.

In Belgium, she will lead the US delegation to the EU-chaired conference Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

"There, the Ambassador will underscore the United States' commitment and our determination to work in partnership with the international community to help support the Syrian people," the mission added.