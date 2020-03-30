UrduPoint.com
US Extends Special Measures To Prevent Coronavirus Spread Until End Of April - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Extends Special Measures to Prevent Coronavirus Spread Until End of April - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow the special guidelines, which are being extended until April 30, amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"We will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread. On Tuesday we will be finalizing these plans and providing the summary of our findings ...

to the American people," Trump said at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Sunday.

He added that an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the United States was expected by June 1, when "a lot of great things will be happening."

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are now more than 137,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, more than in any other country in the world.

