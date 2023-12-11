Open Menu

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In S. Korea During Training Exercise: Yonhap

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in S. Korea during training exercise: Yonhap

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) A US F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday in South Korea during a training exercise, with the pilot rescued after making an emergency escape, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul," the agency reported, referring to waters in the Yellow Sea.

The pilot ejected from the jet and was rescued, Yonhap reported.

South Korea's defence ministry declined to comment. United States Forces Korea, which oversees American soldiers based in the South, was not immediately available to confirm the report.

In May, a US F-16 jet crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul. The pilot ejected safely and the accident caused no other casualties.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

In neighbouring Japan, the US military announced last week that it was grounding its fleet of V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft following a deadly crash that killed eight US airmen.

Related Topics

Accident Washington Gunsan Seoul Japan South Korea United States May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

1 day ago
Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

1 day ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

1 day ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

1 day ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

1 day ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

1 day ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

1 day ago

More Stories From World