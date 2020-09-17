Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said on Thursday that he recommends the US political leadership insist on including Russia's nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons in the currently negotiated new arms control regimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said on Thursday that he recommends the US political leadership insist on including Russia's nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons in the currently negotiated new arms control regimes.

"I want to make sure that hypersonic weapons, especially with Russia on the nuclear side, are included in future arms control treaty as well as all other new technologies... nuclear torpedos, nuclear cruise missiles - all this needs to be on the table as we discuss the future," Hyten told the National Defense University's Center for the Study of Weapons of Mass Destruction 2020 Symposium.

Hyten pointed out that the United States also pursues "a very active" hypersonic weapons program, but the capabilities that will be produces and fielded are tied a conventional force, not to a nuclear one as in the case with Russia and China.

"I don't like that, I am not too worried about it from the nuclear deterrence prospective," Hyten said. "You have to realize the Chairman and I are just advisors, but I'll advise my political leadership... that hypersonics and nuclear don't go together very well."

The United States and Russia are negotiating the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) - the only accord in force between the world's leading nuclear powers that caps their strategic arsenals - which is set to expire in February.

Hyten hailed the negotiations as the beginning of productive discussions with Russia and said he is in favor of extending the New START treaty for another five-year term.

"We have to get there. But more importantly you have to realize that the New START treaty will expire in 2026. Even if it is extended, it goes away in 2026," Hyten said. "There has got to be something else to replace it. I would like that process to start now. And I think we have the potential to get there, but it is going to be difficult."

Hyten acknowledged that Russia complies with the New START, but accused Moscow of building hundreds of weapons outside it and said many of them are strategic.

"As we sit down with the Russians, it's important we put everything on the table when it comes to nuclear capabilities. That's the going-in position," he said.

Hyten noted that one of the stronger points of the New START is its verification mechanism and said he does not have a problem with Russian inspections of US nuclear arsenals.

"Come see it. I like transparency," he said.

Heyten expressed hope that the world eventually will maintain some form of arms control, but warned the path will be "rocky."