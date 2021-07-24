WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The US delegation sent to Haiti to attend the funeral of assassinated President Jovenel Moise arrived safely back in the United States after being forced to leave because of gunfire near the event, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The Presidential Delegation to the funeral of President Moise is safe and accounted for, and those traveling from Washington, DC have arrived safely back in the United States," Sullivan said in a statement.

Members of the delegation included Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Jeff Fortenberry, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, top Biden adviser for Latin America Juan Gonzales, and newly-appointed US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote.

Sullivan added in his statement that the US remains "deeply concerned" about the ongoing situation in Haiti and urged all parties to engage with one another peacefully. The US will continue providing assistance such as equipment, training, and investigative help to the Haitian government and police, he said.