UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops In Response To Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 12:49 AM

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

The United States has so far only put its troops on high alert and not yet moved any of them in response to the crisis around Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States has so far only put its troops on high alert and not yet moved any of them in response to the crisis around Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"We haven't actually moved any troops.

We put troops on higher alert and even if and when we do move troops, the purpose of those troops deploying would be to reassure allies or directly in support of NATO or both," Austin told a press briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Alert Austin United States

Recent Stories

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

45 seconds ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

47 seconds ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

48 seconds ago
 UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Pris ..

UN Human Rights Office Says Its Staff Visited Prison in Yemen's Saada Hit by Air ..

34 minutes ago
 UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in ..

UN Allocates $20Mln to Assist Displaced People in Yemen's Marib - Griffiths

34 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia No ..

Pentagon Chief Austin Says Conflict With Russia Not Inevitable, Still Time for D ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>