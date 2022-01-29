US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

The United States has so far only put its troops on high alert and not yet moved any of them in response to the crisis around Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States has so far only put its troops on high alert and not yet moved any of them in response to the crisis around Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"We haven't actually moved any troops.

We put troops on higher alert and even if and when we do move troops, the purpose of those troops deploying would be to reassure allies or directly in support of NATO or both," Austin told a press briefing.