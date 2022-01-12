US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Company, 6 N. Koreans - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian company and a national as well as on six North Korea nationals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United States has imposed North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian company and a national as well as on six North Korea nationals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Wednesday.

OFAC added the Russian company Parsek LLC, Russian national Roman Alar and six North Koreans to the Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list under the North Korea Sanctions Regulations for allegedly aiding the North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program.

"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK's (North Korea's) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

North Korea's latest missile launches are further evidence that Pyongyang continues to advance prohibited programs despite clear calls by the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization, Nelson added.

The designations come following news that North Korea conducted a hypersonic missile test over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday that prompted the US aviation authorities to temporarily ground flights on the United States west coast.

The missile test was the second of its kind within a week. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the launch and said Japan will take all possible measures to prepare for contingencies.