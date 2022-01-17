US Joining Russia-Ukraine Talks on Bilateral Issues Unnecessary - Dmitry Peskov

It is hard to understand what Kiev meant when mentioned the United State joining the Russia-Ukraine dialogue as Washington is not needed for bilateral talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Russia is not part of the Donbas conflict

Last week,� the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that� President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking a trilateral summit with the leaders of Russia and the United States, and Washington has already shown interest in this idea.

"As far as I remember correctly, there was no one specifying what it is proposed to talk about in the trilateral (format) .

.. In this case, we still have to find out what our Ukrainian opponents propose to discuss with Russia about the Donbas. Russia is not a party to the conflict," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the US participation in talks between Moscow and Kiev on bilateral issues is not necessary.

"I don't think the United States is needed for that. Maybe Kiev has some other topics in mind, but we all have yet to find out," Peskov said.