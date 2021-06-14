US journalist detained in Myanmar released: lawyer

A US journalist detained in Myanmar since March was released on Monday after charges against him were dropped, his lawyer said

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A US journalist detained in Myanmar since March was released on Monday after charges against him were dropped, his lawyer said.

US citizen Nathan Maung "was released this morning from Insein prison as the police withdrew the charges against him", and will fly back to the US on Tuesday, his lawyer Tin Zar Oo told AFP.