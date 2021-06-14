UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Journalist Detained In Myanmar Released: Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

US journalist detained in Myanmar released: lawyer

A US journalist detained in Myanmar since March was released on Monday after charges against him were dropped, his lawyer said

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A US journalist detained in Myanmar since March was released on Monday after charges against him were dropped, his lawyer said.

US citizen Nathan Maung "was released this morning from Insein prison as the police withdrew the charges against him", and will fly back to the US on Tuesday, his lawyer Tin Zar Oo told AFP.

Related Topics

Police Myanmar March From

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Says No One at NATO Wants 'New Cold W ..

1 minute ago

'Strategic depth' obsolete as Pakistan committed t ..

2 minutes ago

Biarritz risk sanctions after post-match pitch inv ..

2 minutes ago

N. Macedonian Leader Calls Participation in NATO S ..

2 minutes ago

Sixth to Eight grade classes to resume from June 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.