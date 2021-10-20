UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Refuses To Comment On Oleg Deripaska Probe

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The US Department of Justice has refused to provide any comments on the ongoing investigation of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

The department asked to send all questions regarding the investigation of the Deripaska case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI also declined to comment on the details of the probe but confirmed that it is conducting an authorized law enforcement activity in a house in Washington DC that allegedly belongs to Deripaska relatives.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI is conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.

Entry onto the property of the Washington home is currently barred by police tape, a Sputnik correspondent reported, while at least one vehicle has been towed away.

FBI agents are seen standing outside the house. At some point, the police also arrived at the scene.

The husband of former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway has also been spotted near the house. George T. Conway III, an attorney, took several photos and declined to speak to the press.

