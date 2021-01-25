UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. To Probe If Employees Sought To Alter Election Outcome - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Inspector General of the US Department of Justice Michael Horowitz announced on Monday that he will probe if any of the department's employees sought to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.

"The DOJ Office of the Inspector General... is initiating an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election," Horowitz said in a statement.

