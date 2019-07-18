UrduPoint.com
US Launched Visa War Against Russian Diplomats, Both Sides Suffered - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States has started a visa war against Russian diplomats and both sides are suffering for it, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Since the time when Russian diplomats were forced to leave the United States, the American side launched a visa war against us," Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The Americans stopped issuing visas to our diplomats and administrative staff. They introduced a system of exchanges - for each Russian diplomat we will have to give a visa to an American diplomat, as well as for every administrative employee and technical staff we must give a visa to an American."

