US Lawmaker Urges Biden To Extend Russia Sanctions To Builders Of Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Congressman Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged President Biden on Thursday to expand a series of sanctions on Russia to companies involved in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Congressman Michael McCaul, the lead Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged President Biden on Thursday to expand a series of sanctions on Russia to companies involved in the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"If the Biden Administration is serious about imposing real costs on the Putin regime's efforts to undermine U.S.

democratic institutions and weaken our allies and partners, then it must ensure the Russian malign influence Nord Stream 2 pipeline project is never completed. Therefore, I urge the Biden Administration to make additional sanctions designations today on the numerous entities widely known to be actively involved in the pipeline project as is required by congressionally-mandated sanctions.," McCaul said in a press release.

More Stories From World

