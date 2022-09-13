US Lawmakers Urge NARA to Confirm Trump Surrendered Presidential Records - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) US House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Tuesday sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) urging them to confirm former President Donald Trump relinquished all presidential records amid a federal probe of his handling of materials.

"I urge NARA to seek from former President Trump a written certification that he has surrendered all presidential records or classified materials, has not made any copies or reproductions of such materials, and has not transferred any records or government documents to any party other than NARA or (Justice Department) since his term ended," the letter said.

The committee also requests that NARA conduct an "urgent review" of Trump's presidential records to identify any information that may be outside of the agency's custody and control, the letter added.

The letter comes amid a federal probe into possible mishandling of purportedly sensitive information by Trump, which led to a raid last month on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Federal investigators recovered boxes of materials from the residence, including empty folders with classified labeling.

Trump has denied improperly storing classified records at Mar-a-Lago and characterized the probe as weaponization of the US justice system against him.

The House Oversight Committee is separately investigating Trump's handling of presidential records after the end of his term, according to the letter.