US-Led Coalition Reports No Injuries in UAV Attack on Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The US-led coalition in Iraq suffered no injuries as a result of a drone attack on Ain Al-Asad Air Base hosting US troops in western Iraq, official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the US-led coalition said that two rockets had landed at the air base, with no casualties or material losses reported.

"Initial report: This morning at 0220 Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by an unmanned aerial surveillance system. No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged. The attack is under investigation," Marotto tweeted.

Ain Al-Asad Air Base, located north of the capital of Baghdad, is the only base in the country still hosting the troops of the international anti-terrorist coalition.

Early last year, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the potential of the national security services has increased significantly and will soon enable the country to forgo the need for foreign forces.

In light of the parliament's decision, the US-led coalition handed over multiple military bases and airfields to Iraqi control, as well as agreed to pull all foreign troops out of Iraq.