UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Reports No Injuries In UAV Attack On Ain Al-Asad Air Base In Western Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:13 PM

US-Led Coalition Reports No Injuries in UAV Attack on Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Western Iraq

The US-led coalition in Iraq suffered no injuries as a result of a drone attack on Ain Al-Asad Air Base hosting US troops in western Iraq, official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The US-led coalition in Iraq suffered no injuries as a result of a drone attack on Ain Al-Asad Air Base hosting US troops in western Iraq, official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the US-led coalition said that two rockets had landed at the air base, with no casualties or material losses reported.

"Initial report: This morning at 0220 Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by an unmanned aerial surveillance system. No injuries reported. A hangar was damaged. The attack is under investigation," Marotto tweeted.

Ain Al-Asad Air Base, located north of the capital of Baghdad, is the only base in the country still hosting the troops of the international anti-terrorist coalition.

Early last year, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the potential of the national security services has increased significantly and will soon enable the country to forgo the need for foreign forces.

In light of the parliament's decision, the US-led coalition handed over multiple military bases and airfields to Iraqi control, as well as agreed to pull all foreign troops out of Iraq.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Washington Parliament Iraq Baghdad All Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.