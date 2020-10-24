(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) told Sputnik that no aircraft of the US-led coalition had conducted on Friday airstrikes on the northern Syrian city of Jarabulus, near which several explosions occurred.

On Friday, the Kurdish-led Hawar news agency reported that two powerful explosions had hit the western countryside of Jarabulus. The blasts were reportedly caused by the attacks of an unidentified plane.

"CJTF-OIR did not conduct strikes in that area at that time," the CJTF-OIR said.

Jarabulus is located in the province of Aleppo on the border with Turkey, which is supporting militants in the only rebel-held Syrian region of Idlib.