US Military Aid 'on Its Way', Blinken Tells Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) American military aid for Ukraine is "on its way", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Kyiv on Tuesday, as Russia pressed on with a new offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Blinken's trip comes just weeks after the US Congress finally approved a $61 billion financial aid package for Ukraine after months of political wrangling, unlocking much-needed arms for the country's stretched troops.
"In the near term, assistance is now on its way that and that will make a real difference against the Russian aggression," he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Blinken arrived by overnight train from Poland on his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.
Zelensky thanked Washington for the aid, saying: "The decision on the package was crucial for us".
He said the biggest deficit for Ukraine was air defence and asked for two Patriot batteries in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing and pounding villages along the border.
At a checkpoint outside the city of Kharkiv, an official said Russian forces had entered Ukraine through "villages on the very border which were complicated for us to defend".
"They are on high ground and are shelling us from there," said the official, Volodymyr Usov, head of the Kharkiv district military administration.
The White House said Monday it was doing "everything" possible to rush weapons to Ukraine.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters a new arms package would be announced "in the coming days."
Recent Stories
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
More Stories From World
-
Putin to meet Xi in Beijing seeking greater support for war effort6 minutes ago
-
Foxconn reports sharp rise in first-quarter net profit6 minutes ago
-
Russia says freight train derails due to sabotage16 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan pledges support for Iqra Fund's role in educating children in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Medvedev battles past Medjedovic and into Rome last 1616 minutes ago
-
Support staff working tirelessly to ensure seamless Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims16 minutes ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate36 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid36 minutes ago
-
Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to move second36 minutes ago
-
Anglo American to split group after rejecting BHP bid46 minutes ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 50 with 27 missing1 hour ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate1 hour ago