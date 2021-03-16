US National Security Adviser, EU Counterparts Discuss Afghanistan, Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed Russia, Afghanistan and Iran in a phone conversation with European counterparts from France, Germany and the UK, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday.

"The four national security advisers... discussed shared priorities with respect to Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Ukraine, and Russia," Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan underscored the US commitment to working closely with European Allies and previewed the March 18 meeting he and Secretary of State Tony Blinken will hold with Chinese officials, she added.