US Officials to Brief Senate on Coronavirus on Friday - Health Panel Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Top administration officials will brief all US senators on Friday regarding potential responses to the Coronavirus outbreak, Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said in a statement.

"The Senate Health Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will host a briefing tomorrow for all senators with top administration health officials regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak that was first detected in Wuhan, China," Alexander said via Twitter on Thursday. "The novel coronavirus is an emerging public health threat. Senators will have the opportunity to hear directly from senior government health officials regarding what we know about the virus so far, and how our country is prepared to respond as the situation develops."