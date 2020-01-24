UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Officials To Brief Senate On Coronavirus On Friday - Health Panel Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:20 AM

US Officials to Brief Senate on Coronavirus on Friday - Health Panel Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Top administration officials will brief all US senators on Friday regarding potential responses to the Coronavirus outbreak, Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said in a statement.

"The Senate Health Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will host a briefing tomorrow for all senators with top administration health officials regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak that was first detected in Wuhan, China," Alexander said via Twitter on Thursday. "The novel coronavirus is an emerging public health threat. Senators will have the opportunity to hear directly from senior government health officials regarding what we know about the virus so far, and how our country is prepared to respond as the situation develops."

Related Topics

Senate China Twitter Wuhan Lamar All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.