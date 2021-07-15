UrduPoint.com
US Police Detain Heavily Armed Man Attempting To Enter Courthouse - Reports

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

US Police Detain Heavily Armed Man Attempting to Enter Courthouse - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) A man wearing body armor with multiple weapons was detained by US Federal Protective Service (FPS) inspectors while trying to enter the parking garage of a Federal Building in Los Angeles, local media reported, citing the police.

Los Angeles Times said, citing FPS spokesperson Jim Goodwin, that the man, as yet unidentified, was stopped by security officers after they noticed a firearm in his vehicle.

Further search of his vehicle reportedly found multiple loaded firearms and knives.

Media cited a statement from the Department of Homeland Security which said that an investigation into the incident will be led by the FPS with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More Stories From World

