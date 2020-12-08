UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Pressure On India In Military Area Aims At Establishing Unipolar World - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

US' Pressure on India in Military Area Aims at Establishing Unipolar World - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Western countries' pressure on India, including in military and technical cooperation, is designed to consolidate a unipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the West led by the United States continues to promote a unipolar international order, while Russia and China oppose it. The US is currently attempting to drag IndiaRussia's close strategic partner ” into such an order, the minister argued.

"Such an obvious pole [of the world order] as India, for example, is now the subject of the persistent, aggressive, sophisticated policy of the West, which is trying to drag it into anti-Chinese games," Lavrov said at a virtual meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.

The minister added that at the same time, the US attempts to dramatically weaken Russia's closest strategic partnership and its privileged relations with India.

"The very tough pressure exerted by the US on Delhi in military and technical cooperation also aims at this [establishing of a unipolar world]," Lavrov noted.

Commenting on the EU's role in the international order, the diplomat said that the bloc, apparently, abandoned its claims to a pole of a multipolar world and began to be guided by the United States.

"Germany's policy on many issues has recently convinced us that this is exactly what Berlin wants to do while preserving its claims to full leadership in the EU," Lavrov said.

According to the official, the West justifies its policy by the notorious concept of a world order based on rules that are made up on the spot at "various closed-door meetings."

Related Topics

India Delhi World Russia China Berlin Same United States

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

4 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

20 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

35 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

26 minutes ago

AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. ..

26 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of forme ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.