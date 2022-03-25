UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Against Gref Pose No Threat To Russian Banking Sector Development - Dmitry Peskov

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US sanctions targeting Herman Gref, the head of Russia's banking giant Sberbank, are not posing any threat to the banking sector development in Russia

"No, the Kremlin does not see it (the sanctions against Gref) as a threat to Russia's banking sector. The Kremlin sees such desperate actions as, you know, carpet-sanctions-bombing," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman went on to say that the Western sanctions will not affect the operation of Sberbank.

