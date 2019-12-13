US Sanctions Son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Plus 3 Companies - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Thursday that it has designated Rafael Antonio Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and three companies he either owns, controls or uses to launder money for the Nicaraguan government.

"Rafael Ortega is the key money manager behind the Ortega family's illicit financial schemes. Treasury is targeting Rafael and the companies he owns and uses to launder money to prop up the Ortega regime at the expense of the Nicaraguan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned Distribuidor Nicaraguense de Petroleo S.A. (DNP), a company owned or controlled by the younger Orgega together with Nicaraguan first lady and Vice President Rosario Maria Murillo de Ortega.

Two other companies that the younger Ortega uses to generate profits and launder money were also sanctioned: Inversiones Zanzibar, S.A and Servicio De Proteccion Y Vigilancia, S.A., the release said.

More than 300 protesters have been killed by Nicaraguan security forces and government allied militias since anti-government demonstrations erupted in April 2018 over increased taxes and pension cuts.