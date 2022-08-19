US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Control Framework If Russia Willing

The United States is prepared to begin negotiating a new arms control framework with Russia once the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires if Moscow is willing to engage, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

"We're prepared if Russia is willing to engage as a responsible nuclear power to begin negotiating a new framework once New START expires in the coming years," Price said during a press briefing.