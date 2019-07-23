UrduPoint.com
US Senate Confirms Army Chief Mark Esper As Secretary Of Defense

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:59 PM

US Senate Confirms Army Chief Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense

The US Senate confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, filling a key post in President Donald Trump's cabinet that had been vacant since the resignation of James Mattis in December

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The US Senate confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper as Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, filling a key post in President Donald Trump's cabinet that had been vacant since the resignation of James Mattis in December.

As Senators continued voting, Esper secured the 51 vote majority needed for confirmation with only 4 'no' votes thus far. The Army secretary has served as defense chief in an acting capacity for the past month.

