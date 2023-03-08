UrduPoint.com

US Senator To Introduce Bill For US Military Force Against Drug Cartels In Mexico - Report

Published March 08, 2023

US Senator to Introduce Bill for US Military Force Against Drug Cartels in Mexico - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US Senator Lindsey Graham unveiled his plans to introduce a bill, which would allow the United States to use military power against drug cartels in Mexico, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

"I'm going to introduce legislation... to make certain Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations under US law and set the stage to use military force if necessary to protect America from being poisoned by things coming out of Mexico," Graham said.

The news came up amid reports that four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, last week. On Tuesday, the governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anaya, confirmed that two of them were killed and another was wounded.

Republican Graham accused the Democratic Biden administration of doing "nothing about it." He said he would put "Mexico on notice" and call the country an enemy of the US since it gives safe haven to fentanyl drug dealers.

The four US citizens from South Carolina reportedly entered Mexico for medical purposes, but may have been abducted by a cartel who mistook them for Haitian drug dealers.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration is working with Mexican officials to learn more and to have all Americans returned to the United States.

