US Special Counsel Probing Trump Campaign Use of White House - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US Special Counsel's Office will look into the Trump campaign's use of the White House as a command center as such practice may be in violation of US law, Congressman Bill Pascrell said in a statement.

"The Special Counsel's Office informed me today they're investigating the Trump campaign's use of the White House as an Election Day campaign command center and a party room for violating the Hatch Act," Pascrell said via Twitter on Thursday.