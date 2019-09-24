US Special Envoy Abrams Says Has No Plans to Meet with Lavrov on UNGA Sidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Sputnik on Monday that he will not have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74 th UN General Assembly.

When asked whether he has any meeting scheduled with Lavrov in New York, Abrams said, "No.

"

Abrams also said that he is not planning any visits to Venezuela and the region.

Venezuela has faced a political crisis that intensified in January when the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed President Nicolas Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.