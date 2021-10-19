UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy Discusses Regional Security, Iranian Nuclear Activity With UAE Officials

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Special Envoy Discusses Regional Security, Iranian Nuclear Activity With UAE Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim met with senior UAE officials to discuss regional security and Iranian nuclear activities, the US Mission to the UAE said on Monday.

"Malley and DAS Benaim had good meetings today with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed & Presidential Advisor (Anwar Gargash) to discuss our shared commitment to diplomatic solutions to regional security challenges, including Iran's nuclear activities," the diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

Malley is currently on a trip to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, during which he will discuss an array of issues related to Iran, including its nuclear program and a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

US, Saudi, Emirati and Qatari officials have an increasing commonality when it comes to how to address Iran's nuclear and regional activity, Malley said in an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace last Wednesday.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Nuclear UAE Saudi Qatar Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

8 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

54 minutes ago
 Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibi ..

Theekshana, Hasaranga help Sri Lanka hammer Namibia

6 minutes ago
 Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) revolutionized human socie ..

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) revolutionized human society: Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to block Texas ..

US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

6 minutes ago
 White House Confirms FBI Involved in Trying to Res ..

White House Confirms FBI Involved in Trying to Rescue US Missionaries From Haiti

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.