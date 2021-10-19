US Special Envoy Discusses Regional Security, Iranian Nuclear Activity With UAE Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim met with senior UAE officials to discuss regional security and Iranian nuclear activities, the US Mission to the UAE said on Monday.

"Malley and DAS Benaim had good meetings today with UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed & Presidential Advisor (Anwar Gargash) to discuss our shared commitment to diplomatic solutions to regional security challenges, including Iran's nuclear activities," the diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

Malley is currently on a trip to the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, during which he will discuss an array of issues related to Iran, including its nuclear program and a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

US, Saudi, Emirati and Qatari officials have an increasing commonality when it comes to how to address Iran's nuclear and regional activity, Malley said in an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace last Wednesday.