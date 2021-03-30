US State Dept. Accuses Russia of Human Rights Violations Again in Annual Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United States once again accused Russia of human right violations, the State Department said in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices on Tuesday.

Among the accusations, leveled against Russia are targeting "political dissidents and peaceful protesters, while official corruption remained rampant," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement attached to the report.

The United States in the report claims Russia failed to provide adequate responses to identify, investigate, prosecute or punish most officials who committed human rights abuses.

Crimea's reunification with Russia and alleged human rights violations by local authorities in Chechnya were also listed in the report.

In addition, the report mentioned - but did not quote - "credible reports" on the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The State Department went as far as to accuse the Russian government of attempts to commit extrajudicial killings - allegations Russia repeated denied.

Russia has repeatedly refuted as groundless all accusations of being involved in the poisoning of Navalny, human rights violations in Crimea and extrajudicial killings.