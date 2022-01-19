US Supports Restoration of Normandy Format Meetings - Kuleba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he discussed the of "Normandy Format" talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, adding that Washington supports efforts to restore its functioning

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he discussed the of "Normandy Format" talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, adding that Washington supports efforts to restore its functioning.

"We had a conversation about the Normandy format. The United States supports the efforts of Ukraine, France and Germany in the Normandy format to resume its functioning at the level of leaders," Kuleba told a press conference.