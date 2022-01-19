UrduPoint.com

US Supports Restoration Of Normandy Format Meetings - Kuleba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:06 PM

US Supports Restoration of Normandy Format Meetings - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he discussed the of "Normandy Format" talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, adding that Washington supports efforts to restore its functioning

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he discussed the of "Normandy Format" talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, adding that Washington supports efforts to restore its functioning.

"We had a conversation about the Normandy format. The United States supports the efforts of Ukraine, France and Germany in the Normandy format to resume its functioning at the level of leaders," Kuleba told a press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington France Germany United States

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex-Naval chief

47 seconds ago
 Poroshenko to Appeal Court's Ruling to Cease Passp ..

Poroshenko to Appeal Court's Ruling to Cease Passports on Treason Case

49 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Will Not Deliver Written US Response ..

Blinken Says Will Not Deliver Written US Response to Russian Proposals When Meet ..

50 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner meets young tennis star

Deputy Commissioner meets young tennis star

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan bags seven gold medals in Pak-SL Savate K ..

Pakistan bags seven gold medals in Pak-SL Savate Kickboxing C'ship

53 seconds ago
 Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourne ..

Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourned without any proceedings

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.