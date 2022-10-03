US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Challenging $173Mln Payment by Ukraine to Tatneft

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States Supreme Court declined to take up a case between the Ukrainian government and Russian energy company Tatneft over attempts by Kiev to avoid paying a $173 million arbitration award, the high court said on Monday

"Ukraine v. PAO Tatneft(:) The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied.

Justice Jackson took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition," the Supreme Court said in its order list.

Through the case, Ukraine attempted to avoid enforcement of a $173 million arbitration award, which has been previously upheld by both US and foreign courts. The award was granted to Tatneft over mishandling of oil refinery shares by Ukraine.

The decision not to take up the case comes amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which has frayed relations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States.