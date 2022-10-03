UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Challenging $173Mln Payment By Ukraine To Tatneft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 08:54 PM

US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Challenging $173Mln Payment by Ukraine to Tatneft

The United States Supreme Court declined to take up a case between the Ukrainian government and Russian energy company Tatneft over attempts by Kiev to avoid paying a $173 million arbitration award, the high court said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The United States Supreme Court declined to take up a case between the Ukrainian government and Russian energy company Tatneft over attempts by Kiev to avoid paying a $173 million arbitration award, the high court said on Monday.

"Ukraine v. PAO Tatneft(:) The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied.

Justice Jackson took no part in the consideration or decision of this petition," the Supreme Court said in its order list.

Through the case, Ukraine attempted to avoid enforcement of a $173 million arbitration award, which has been previously upheld by both US and foreign courts. The award was granted to Tatneft over mishandling of oil refinery shares by Ukraine.

The decision not to take up the case comes amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which has frayed relations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Russia Company Oil Kiev Jackson United States Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court directs IGP to submit report ..

Islamabad High Court directs IGP to submit report regarding citizen's disappeara ..

12 seconds ago
 British politician, Lord Wajid call on NA Speaker

British politician, Lord Wajid call on NA Speaker

14 seconds ago
 ATP - Tokyo: results

ATP - Tokyo: results

2 minutes ago
 DC inspects petrol pumps

DC inspects petrol pumps

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 President urges chambers of commerce to play role ..

President urges chambers of commerce to play role in breast cancer awareness cam ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.